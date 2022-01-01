Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,972 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 58.32%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

