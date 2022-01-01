Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,972 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 100.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.83 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 58.32%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.