Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $493.33 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

