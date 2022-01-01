Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,539 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $67.59 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.