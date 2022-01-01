Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,851 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $1,941,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 252.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.