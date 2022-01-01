Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Twilio by 65.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Twilio by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,078 shares of company stock worth $24,474,851 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio stock opened at $263.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.97. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

