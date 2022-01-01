Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.49% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 227,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 368,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 393,518 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.