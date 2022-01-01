Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.04 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

