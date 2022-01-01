Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.40 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

