Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $103.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $103.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.