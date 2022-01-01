Raymond James Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $350.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $337.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Saia by 80.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.