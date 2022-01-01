Raymond James Reiterates “C$55.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.73.

TSE WPM opened at C$54.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.93. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

