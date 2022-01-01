Raymond James Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.18. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

