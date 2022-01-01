RE Advisers Corp Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 46.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $537.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.