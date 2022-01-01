RE Advisers Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.