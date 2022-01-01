RE Advisers Corp Purchases Shares of 33,700 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after buying an additional 1,271,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $23,077,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after buying an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $52.11 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

