RE Advisers Corp Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

