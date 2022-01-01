Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.94

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.94 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39.11 ($0.53). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 79,619 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of £70.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

