Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $26.37 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $959.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

