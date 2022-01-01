Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,400 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($96.38) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.69) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($102.16) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,115.45 ($95.65).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($77.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($107.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

