Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,400 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($96.38) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.69) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($102.16) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,115.45 ($95.65).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($77.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($107.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

