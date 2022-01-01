Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading Up 2.4%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 86,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 122,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.99.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.65% of Recruiter.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

