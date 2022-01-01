Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.