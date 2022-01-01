Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Redbox alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDBX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redbox currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 24.00.

Shares of RDBX opened at 7.41 on Wednesday. Redbox has a 12 month low of 7.13 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 11.50.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.