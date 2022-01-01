Redpanda Earth Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $248,327.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.14 or 0.07852574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.45 or 0.99834458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007989 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars.

