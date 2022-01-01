Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $661.43

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.43 ($8.89) and traded as high as GBX 708.20 ($9.52). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 700.80 ($9.42), with a volume of 134,891 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.83) to GBX 980 ($13.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.75) to GBX 809 ($10.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.70) to GBX 890 ($11.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 815.45 ($10.96).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 663.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 661.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,468.37).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

