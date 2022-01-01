Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.