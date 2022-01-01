Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

