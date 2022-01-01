Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

