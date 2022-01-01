Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

