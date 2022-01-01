Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

FRBK stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $221.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

