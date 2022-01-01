Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxart, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vaxart in a report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

VXRT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $786.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vaxart by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

