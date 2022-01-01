Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,636 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

