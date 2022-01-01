Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,180 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 434,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

