Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,800 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,389,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.