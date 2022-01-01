Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 7,469 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

