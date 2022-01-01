Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 274 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,086,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,477,000 after acquiring an additional 248,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 185,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 168,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.