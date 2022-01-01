Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of First Financial Bankshares worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

