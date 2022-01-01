Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,594,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.