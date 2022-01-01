Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,076 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,770,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $8,297,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $376.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

