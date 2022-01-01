Reviewing Touchpoint Group (TGHI) & Its Competitors

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Touchpoint Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Touchpoint Group Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 -$3.55 million -0.14 Touchpoint Group Competitors $698.91 million $16.22 million 35.44

Touchpoint Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Touchpoint Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group Competitors 189 717 1240 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Touchpoint Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Touchpoint Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s competitors have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Touchpoint Group competitors beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.