Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.98

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.98 and traded as high as C$43.96. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.42, with a volume of 50,761 shares changing hands.

RCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total value of C$134,302.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$2,187,403.52.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

