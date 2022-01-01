Rigel Protocol (RGP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,392.36

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $175,392.36 and approximately $8,237.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,809,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.