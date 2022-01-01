Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,967.69 ($66.78).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.66) to GBX 5,200 ($69.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.21) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday.

RIO opened at GBX 4,892 ($65.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £79.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,667.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,227.29.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.74), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,847.61). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

