Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

