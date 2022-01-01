Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) will report ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.97). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year earnings of ($5.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

RIVN opened at 103.69 on Wednesday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 88.40 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

