Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) will report ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.97). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year earnings of ($5.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian.
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million.
RIVN opened at 103.69 on Wednesday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 88.40 and a 1 year high of 179.47.
In other news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
