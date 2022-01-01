Robert Dennehy Sells 6,954 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $551,869.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $593,360.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

