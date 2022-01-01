Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $102.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.52. 343,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Amundi bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

