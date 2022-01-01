Robust Token Market Cap Reaches $795,146.20 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $23.00 or 0.00048560 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $795,146.20 and $6,052.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.71 or 0.07846607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.27 or 0.99959680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,529 coins and its circulating supply is 34,579 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.