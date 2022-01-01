Rocket Vault Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.80 or 0.07856289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.61 or 0.99791576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

