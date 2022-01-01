Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.